E INK partners with six module firms to promote Color ePaper

E INK has announced a bevy of new screen technologies in the past couple of months. Kaleido 3 is the most compelling, because it is going to be the panel that the vast majority of e-readers and e-notes employ to produce a great ePaper experience. In Match, they announced E Ink Gallery Plus – their next-generation full color digital paper with improved color gamut and 40% better contrast ratio. This new generation is available in various sizes to cater to different customers in the digital signage market across the retail, restaurant and transportation industries. It is using the ACEP color system, which has over 40,000 colors. E INK has just announced they have partnered with a bunch of different firms to promote color screens.

E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced they are working with six ePaper module partners, including BOE Technology Group, DKE Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Xing Tai Technology Co., Ltd., Innolux Corporation, Qingyue Technology, and Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. to promote E Ink Gallery Palette and E Ink Gallery Plus color products.

“As the demand for ePaper-based products increases and continues to grow, E Ink, as a leader in ePaper technology, is working with display module partners to further expand the market.” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. “E Ink will supply color ePaper materials (FPL), and E Ink’s partners will manufacture color ePaper modules in various sizes and shapes. This gives device makers interested in E Ink technology a broader choice of color ePaper module makers to choose from. We will continue to work with our partners to actively promote color ePaper in various smart display products. The goal is to bring green and low-carbon emission ePaper displays to different applications.”

As online retail and digital trends have driven retailers to accelerate digitization of their stores, E Ink’s ePaper displays save labor and increase efficiencies. In addition, E Ink products can save considerable amounts of CO 2 emissions vs. LCD or paper signage, giving retailers a sustainable option to integrate digital displays. In a comparison of the electricity consumed by 30 million 10-inch ePaper signage and 30 million 10-inch LCD signage used worldwide for continuous use over five years, the ePaper signage can reduce CO 2 by 12,000 times compared to LCD signage. In printed paper, ePaper signage can reduce CO 2 emissions by 60,000 times compared with printed paper.

“ePaper products from BOE, which range from 1 inch to 32 inches, all feature high contrast, a wide viewing angle, ultra-low power consumption, high reflectivity, and a comfortable reading experience,” said Ren-Gui Chen, Senior Vice President of BOE Technology Group “Strategic cooperation with E Ink has facilitated our mutual development in the ePaper industry. In the future, BOE hopes to jointly develop and promote color ePaper products with E Ink and conduct comprehensive research on the Internet of Things applications. BOE aims to quickly introduce color products into the market based on our capabilities to integrate the industrial chain of backplanes, modules, and assembly of devices. BOE will continue to work together with E Ink based on its philosophy of ‘in-depth cooperation, collaborative development, and value co-creation’ to help achieve the goal of Net Zero Carbon Emissions and promote the sustainable development of the industry.”

“We congratulate E Ink on their successful launch of E Ink Gallery Palette color ePaper,” said Chairman of DKE Co., Ltd., Aijun Zhou. “This launch has greatly expanded the applications of color ePaper in smart education, commercial advertising, and public displays. In the future, DKE and E Ink will continue to cooperate on the development of E Ink Gallery Palette color ePaper products, and we will utilize our technical strengths in the industry to explore more product applications and create extraordinary value in the digital display scenario of the Internet of Things. We look forward to these products becoming widely popular in the global market to realize our vision of a paperless future and Net Zero Carbon Emissions soon.”

“Innolux has been devoted for many years to developing new product applications for digital displays and in growing niche market products by leveraging our strong panel manufacturing,” said James Yang , President of Innolux Corporation. “Innolux aims to create new opportunities with differentiated strategies, continues to move toward cross-sector integration, and to expand connections in the ecosystem. Innolux is honored to collaborate with E Ink today to develop diverse applications for color ePaper, which helps Innolux become a comprehensive panel technology provider. In addition to obtaining a competitive advantage in the market, the sustainable features of ePaper, including low power consumption, energy-savings, and carbon reduction, will also enable Innolux and E Ink to jointly contribute to environmental protection and move towards ESG sustainable development.” Innolux and E Ink have worked together for many years in the development of ePaper TFT substrates, and now in jointly developing 28-inch full color ePaper signage with E Ink Gallery Plus. Innolux will target public transportation and retail with this new offering.

“Qingyue Technology has been promoting the development of the new display industry, insisting on market orientation and leading by innovation,” said Dr. Yu-Di Gao, Chairman of Qingyue Technology. “We have always valued our cooperation with E Ink in the innovative application of ePaper display technology. ‘Electronic ink’ has unique display characteristics and a bright future in market development in the Internet of Things era. The confirmed cooperation between the two companies on E Ink Gallery Palette technology will achieve a breakthrough in new and diverse ePaper applications and products will hit the market in the near future.”

”We have been close strategic partners with E Ink since 2015,” said Xu-Ming Xiao, General Manager of Jiangxi Xingtai Technology Co., Ltd. “Together we actively promote the development of the ePaper ecosystem. Now, with the advent of E Ink’s next generation of color ePaper technology, Jiangxi Xingtai Technology will increase investment in the R&D of TFT glass substrates, drive technologies, and flexible processes. Jiangxi Xingtai will also increase investment in promoting various applications of color ePaper to help build and improve the ecosystem, especially in retail, education, healthcare, and logistics. We believe that the collaboration between the two parties will create more possibilities for the application of color ePaper displays.”

”We are very optimistic about the paper-like, eye-friendly, and information-carrying features of color ePaper products,” said Rui-Qun Bian, Executive Vice President of Yes Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Newface Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. “We believe that there is great potential for the development of color ePaper in public information and advertising, especially for bus stops, subways, conference table cards, and ID badges.”