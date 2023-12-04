E Ink Prism 3S display now available to buy via the E Ink Kit Shop

E Ink informed its 7.23-inch E Ink Prism 3S display can now be bought via the E Ink Kit Shop. The high-contrast display is capable of displaying 6 vibrant colors. One of the inherent positives of the display is that it can be bent or folded to suit the surface it needs to be stamped on while still retaining its visual appeal. This apart, it can also be used as conventional displays for use as signage or other applications as the need might be. The Prism 3S comes with several improvements over its predecessor, the prime among which is its better color reproduction capability.

Further, add to it its ability to sustain an image with almost zero battery drain, drawing power only when an image changes and you have almost a win-win situation here. Also, one of the best features of the Prism 3S display is that it can be applied on almost any surface you can think of. We have already seen it being used on surfaces as diverse as cars (), to color-changing guitars, robotic dogs, to even intelligent toilets.

The possibilities can be endless with all that you can do with the Prime 3S display. With it now being available to buy by anyone, we can expect it to be applied in a myriad of other applications in the future. You can also buy the Sensor Hub Driving Board used to power the E Ink Prism 3S display via the E Ink Kit Shop itself.