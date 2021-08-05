E Ink Spectra 3100 gets Best Choice Award of Computex 2021

E Ink Holdings announced the E Ink Spectra 3100 All-in-One Driver IC has won the Computex Taipei 2021 Best Choice Award. It was in April this year that E Ink had released the four-color E Ink Spectra 3100 which is pegged as the new-gen solution for retail signs or Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL).

One of the biggest improvements with the new E Ink Spectra 3100 happens to be its four-color display. This is brought about by four colored pigments that feature in each Microcup which lends the display deeper blacks, and brighter white, yellow, and red. This happens to be a significant improvement over its predecessor that was capable of three colors.

The four-color arrangement is also better off in showing sharper texts and more detailed images. The Spectra 3100 AIO Driver IC together with the E Ink image algorithm that is integrated in the IC ensures the texts have sharper edges compared to what its predecessor was capable of.

This is not all as the E Ink Spectra 3100 AIO Driver IC is capable of delivering the sparkling flashing effect which is important in the retail space. As it is, Smart Retail is all about higher levels of customer interaction and the sparkling and flashing effect allows for capturing customer attention far better than static images.

Another benefit with the E Ink Spectra 3100 is its energy efficiency, which is important when used in the retail industry where dynamic pricing leads to more frequent updating of the price shown. Since E Ink displays consume power when the display refreshes, the Spectra 3100 is still expected to last five to seven years on a single battery.

Data security is another aspect where the Spectra 3100 scores over its predecessor. This is made possible thanks to the special security algorithms that it comes integrated with and which ensures the system is better capable of resisting hacking attempts or other malicious intents during data transmission.

E Ink developed the Spectra 3100 in collaboration with its ecosystem partners Solomon-Systech, ITE Tech. Inc, and Himax Technologies.

