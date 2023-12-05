E-Paper Bus Displays Can Work Equal to Three Years Off Single Battery Charge

Public transport display is one of the best and most practical applications of outdoor e-paper display. More and more transit authorities worldwide have been deploying e-paper technology for transit stop updates and scheduling.

One of the latest breakthroughs in this area is here: Many companies have now pushed the limits of e-paper displays on operating life to as long as three years on a single battery charge. That does not include solar arrays attached to the transit stop poles to power backlighting for the displays at night.

Recently, the UK company Papercast announced the release of a 13-inch e-paper display boasting 3+ years of battery life. Papercast’s latest innovation is intended to fulfill the needs of bus stop flags in Europe and North America. Transit authorities and passengers benefit from this innovative display that offers an improved passenger experience and operates reliably for three years or more on just one battery charge.

“At the heart of this innovation is Papercast’s in-house developed advanced e-paper driver circuit board. This cutting-edge technology pushes the boundaries of power efficiency, setting new industry benchmarks. The result is a display that delivers rich, visually striking content, all while maximizing battery life, making it the most sustainable and cost-effective choice for transit agencies.” – says PR.

Following Papercast, Sweden’s Axentia also claims to have an ultra-low powered iBus E-paper display that operates for three years on battery between battery changes. Moreover, it does not require any continuous maintenance.

In October, SeekInk, a leading e-ink display manufacturer, introduced a 13.3-inch outdoor e-paper bus stop sign. The company claims that the display sets a new standard for efficiency, eco-friendliness, and practicality. It is tailored for outdoor settings, not only for bus stops but also for subway stations and high-speed rail indicators.

These types of transit displays consume little power and only when changes are made, or the backlight is used at night. So, their operating life is affected by things like the frequency of status updates and schedule changes.