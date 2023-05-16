Inkplate 5 E Ink display for DIY enthusiasts on crowdfunding campaign

Introducing the Inkplate 5, a compact E Ink display designed specifically for do-it-yourself projects. As Liliputing stated, the versatile device is equipped with a printed circuit board that enables standalone applications or integration with other devices, offering endless possibilities for customization.

As the latest addition to the Inkplate product line, the Inkplate 5 will soon be available for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign on Crowd Supply. Featuring a 5.2-inch greyscale electronic paper display with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels, the display delivers visuals that are crisp and sharp. The ESP32 microcontroller provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, while the USB-C port and microSD card reader offer convenient data transfer options.

Developed by Soldered Electronics, formerly known as e-radionica, InkPlate products are known for their open-source approach. The company provides hardware design files and software source code on GitHub, ensuring flexibility and customization. The board is Arduino-compatible and supports Adafruit’s GFX library, making it accessible for programming with MicroPython.

Although the Inkplate 5 doesn’t have an integrated battery, its E Ink display is capable of retaining static images indefinitely. This means you can easily update the on-screen content by connecting it to a computer and then placing it on a shelf for use as digital signage. Alternatively, you can power it with a battery or USB source to create a low-power wireless display. With an impressive sleep state consuming only 18 µA, the Inkplate 5 can run for days, weeks, or even months on a single charge.

While pricing details have yet to be announced, other Inkplate products are available at varying price points, typically ranging from $40 to $200, depending on screen size and features.