Turn old Kindle devices into smart picture frames showing AI-generated images

The Kindle might be put forth as an e-reader device, and a mighty good one at that too though there is also no denying it basically is a computing device at its core. There is the E Ink display on the front and the required computing wherewithal needed for the device to function as an e-reader device. Now, the good thing here is that the same can be put to other uses as well if you put to use the right bunch of codes.

That is exactly what a user identified as Diggedypomme has done with old Kindle devices, that of turning such devices into smart picture frames capable of showing machine learning art via Stable Diffusion. As Hackaday reported, Diggedypomme has named his project Kindlefusion and it does make sense given how cheap older or refurbished Kindles are often sold for. All that you need to do is ‘connect your browser to the web-based control interface running on the Kindle, give it a prompt, and away it goes’.

Kindlefusion also includes functions that will let you ‘recall previously generated images’ or use voice prompts to create mages if you are operating the device using a smartphone. Also, it just isn’t any Kindle procured off the shelf that can be made to function as a smart picture frame. Rather, those have to be jailbroken first.

Here again, as Hackaday mentioned, the software has only been tested on the third and fourth gen Kindle devices. You can refer to the project documentation for the details on this, of which Diggedypomme has done a pretty good job in providing things in detail. You might want to 3D-print the picture frame though as per your choice to make the entire thing more of a picture frame than an e-reader.