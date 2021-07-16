New Ricoh eWhiteboard 4200 uses 42-inch E Ink Carta E-paper

Ricoh will be launching their new electronic paper terminal that comes with a rather massive 42-inch E Ink display. Named ‘eWhiteboard 4200’, the terminal uses the E Ink Carta 1000 display that has a resolution of 2,880 x 2160 dots.

The display has a 4:3 aspect ratio which makes for a decent layout for displaying images, texts, or handwritten content. The supported pen works on the EMR principle and has a detection rate of 240 Hz, accuracy levels of ± 0.5 to 1.0 mm, and a resolution of 2,540ppi. Visibility is excellent even in sunlit conditions, which is usually the case with E Ink displays.

The eWhiteboard 4200 comes powered by a 14,840 mAh battery, which the company said will allow for a runtime of about 10 hours. The entire setup has water and dust-proof rating of IP65. It weighs 5.9 kilos while measuring just 14.5 mm in thickness.

Mention must also be made of the software the device uses and allows for ease in operations. That includes enlargement of the text or images or reduction in their size easily. Plus, the software also allows for easy conversion of handwritten input text, besides also having an integrated custom dictionary as well.

As PC Watch reported, the software is also connected to a cloud support system that allows for the creation of standard form templates as well as remote sharing. The cloud connection also allows for storage linkage, besides allowing for browsing using a smartphone or a PC.

The eWhiteboard 4200 is set for launch on July 27.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.