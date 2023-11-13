New Sharp A2-sized ePoster is a vibrant fusion of E Ink Spectra 6 and Igzo Technology

As expected, Sharp showcased its first ever color e-paper display during the Sharp Tech Day technology exhibition which took place in Tokyo from November 10 – 12. The A2-sized display which Sharp has named ePaper is developed in collaboration with E Ink, the pioneers of e-paper display technology.

This innovative, environmentally friendly, and sustainable solution integrates E Ink’s Spectra 6 color ePaper platform with Sharp’s Igzo flat panel, aiming to elevate visual communications in public spaces. Thanks to Spectra 6, the display boasts a wider color range compared to its predecessor, allowing for enhanced color saturation, contrast, and vibrancy, ensuring excellent visibility.

Naoki Sumita, President of Sales and Marketing at E Ink in Japan, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce the new ePoster, the first color electronic paper display utilizing our latest Spectra 6 ePaper and Sharp’s Igzo technology. It’s a revolutionary innovation, featuring an elegant design and zero power consumption, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution. We believe the ePoster will transform how people communicate and display information in everyday environments.”

A notable feature is the display’s zero-watt power consumption. Besides being A2-sized (420 × 594 mm), the international standard for printed paper posters, it is slim and lightweight, facilitating the replacement of traditional paper posters and installation in locations where previous electronic displays were impractical due to their weight and power requirements.

This A2-sized model, equipped with E Ink Spectra 6, stands as the world’s first of its kind to date. Sharp’s Igzo technology has played a pivotal role in reducing the size of peripheral circuits and designing slimmer bezels. Three years ago, Sharp Corporation and E Ink commenced their collaboration with the shared goal of leveraging their strengths to contribute to the carbon-neutral era by popularizing digital posters.

The potential of these digital posters has been affirmed through marketing initiatives, including prototype exhibitions in Japan and worldwide. In April 2023, Sharp introduced its 42-inch monochromatic digital paper display ePoster to the Japanese market. In March, both companies announced their collaboration to bring ePaper ePosters to the market, unveiling 25.3-inch and 13.3-inch models.