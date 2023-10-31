Sharp to unveil A2-sized color ‘ePoster’ and 8-inch e-reader at “SHARP Tech-Day”

In an exciting collaboration, Sharp has joined forces with E Ink Holdings Inc., the leading company in the electronic paper domain, to pioneer A2-sized color electronic paper featuring an IGZO backplane. Termed as the “ePoster,” this cutting-edge display is set to make its debut at Sharp’s technology exhibition event, “SHARP Tech-Day,” scheduled from November 10th to November 12th this year at Tokyo Big Sight East Hall 8 (Ariake 3, Koto-ku, Tokyo), prtimes.jp reported.

The prototype ePoster is a trailblazer, integrating E Ink’s latest e-paper platform, Spectra 6. This advancement expands the displayable color gamut compared to its predecessor, Spectra 5, enhancing the vividness of displayed content. Not only does the display ensure exceptional paper-like visibility, but it also operates with no power consumption to maintain the display. As is inherent in all e-paper displays, power is consumed only when the display refreshes.

Noteworthy is its A2 size (420 mm x 594 mm), aligning with the international standard for paper posters. Beyond size, the ePoster boasts a slender and lightweight design, providing a seamless alternative to traditional paper posters. This breakthrough marks the world’s premiere of an A2-sized model equipped with “Spectra 6,” while the implementation of IGZO technology contributes to narrower frames by minimizing peripheral circuitry.

Delving into specifications, the E Ink Spectra 6 color e-paper optimizes a resolution of 200 PPI and a contrast ratio of 30:1. Operating in a temperature range from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, it excels in scenes demanding still images. Since it doesn’t support video playback, the Sharp ePosters can be best suited for use as electronic signs used in store fronts or as public information display boards and such.

In addition to the A2-sized ePoster, Sharp is set to showcase an 8-inch color e-paper display as well. The display featuring IGZO technology is tailored for e-book readers and e-notebooks and is set to be displayed at SHARP Tech-Day.