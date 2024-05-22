Why DASUNG E-Ink Monitors Are So Expensive?

DASUNG is one of the leading names in the world of E-ink monitors. The company has launched many monitors in this series. In fact, it launched the world’s first curved e-ink monitor – DASUNG Paperlike 25.3-inch E-ink monitors.

But are these monitors worth the price? Why are they so expensive – many people wonder.

So, as per our research, probably small market and low production volume might be two of the primary reasons. However, the main reason could be the use of the e-ink technology.

E-ink displays are expensive because they are still patented and manufactured by just one manufacturer – E Ink. This is the main reason why most of the E-ink devices are expensive.

However, in comparison to other brands selling these types of monitors cost relative lower than DASUNG E-ink monitors. Again, this could be due to low production volume and small market, at least as of now.

Let’s take a quick look at key reasons:

E Ink is a patented technology manufactured by one company.

Niche market means expensive for mass production.

The small and fragmented market. Some people prefer monochrome panels, some prefer color e-ink, some want front light or no front light, etc.

The best solution for would be to expand the market significantly. But for this to happen faster, the industry needs better and cheaper panels. With current prices, latency, and quality, it’s challenging to appeal to wider audience.