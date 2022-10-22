Good e-Reader Radio – Lots of new e-readers have come out lately

Welcome back to another utterly compelling edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show and Podcast. Lots of new E INK related products have come out lately, some are dedicated e-readers such as the new Kindle, Tolino Shine 4, Hanvon N10 Mini and a bunch of new Onyx readers that are only available in China. There are also have been a few Fire tablets that have come out like the Fire 8 HD and also some cool monitors with an e-paper screen on one side and a full color LCD on the other. In this show we cover everything new that has come out lately, in addition to my thoughts on the new Kindle Scribe, and why I am going to buy it.

There has been upheaval at Amazon. The original developer of the Kindle and oversaw the entire division for the past 15 years has left the company and ditto with the guy who made Alexa. This is due to the new CEO, Jassy. Lots of the old guard are leaving and new executives are taking their place. This has resulted in many old Kindle legacy services being shut down, such as loaning out Kindle books to your friends.

Subscribe to Good e-Reader Radio Show Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below