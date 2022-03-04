Good e-Reader Radio – Nook Audiobooks and Chinese e-readers supporting English

Welcome back to another compelling edition of the Good e-Reader Radio Show. Today, you will learn about the concentrated effort by Chinese e-reader companies to adopt English on their latest generation of products. This includes brands like Xiaomi, Bigme, Huawei and others. You will also learn about why this is happening and who the trailblazers were.

Barnes and Noble is changing their entire audiobooks experience. They have shuttered their dedicated Nook Audiobooks app and the old website. They have fully incorporated audio into the main website, when you search for a book, audiobooks will now be an option. You can listen to them online or with the Nook app for Android and iOS. Today, the bookseller launched an audiobook subscription service. You pay a $14.99 fee and get an audiobook credit, which you can use on over 200,000 titles. You will get a sense on the events that led to this move and small history on why the company is getting so bullish about e-readers, tablets and digital content again.

To close out the show, Michael takes about growing as a person and not being stagnant. The Good e-Reader website has gone through multiple iterations over the years and lately, the company has hired a bunch of new writers, to provide new voices. The YouTube channel is always refining and investing in new things, you watch a video from 3-4 years ago and watch our latest review, and you can see the growth. You have to fail, have to learn and learn from failing. Stagnation is never healthy.



Subscribe to Good e-Reader Radio Show Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn RSS Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below