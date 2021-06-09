4 Fun Resources Dog-Loving Digital Publishers Need to Know About

Do you love and adore dogs? If so, you’re invited to check out the following 4 dog-related resources, all of which could make life more enjoyable for you and your canine pals:

Free Dog-Themed Ebooks for the Nook

Barnes and Noble has put together a list of free Nook ebooks that are all about dogs, dog behavior, dog diets, and similar subjects. If you’re currently writing your own book about a dog-related topic, you’ll want to check out this list as a means of scoping out some of your competition. Even if you’re not, this list may still be of interest any time you have a few spare moments to dedicate to reading for personal interest.

Dog Entertainment: DogTV and Audiobooks for Dogs

Unless you’re one of the lucky employees at a company that has a take-your-dog-to-work policy, your dog probably spends some time at home alone. Unfortunately, dogs who are left alone can become anxious and destructive, resorting to behaviors like chewing, howling and excessive barking.

Anxious dogs find solace in the sound of human voices. If you can’t always be at home to talk to your dog, the next best option could be to make sure your dog has audio companionship.

There are multiple ways people are approaching this. One option is to get a DogTV subscription to ensure your dog has suitable viewing material in addition to the audio. Another option is to leave audiobooks playing for your canine friend.

Of course, you don’t have to feel obligated to buy a DogTV subscription or audiobooks for this type of strategy to be effective. Another alternative would be to prepare recordings of your own voice for your dog to listen to while you’re away. That would be heaps of work, though; an easier approach would be to just leave the radio or TV on for your dog to listen to when you’re not at home.

Apps for Dog Lovers

There are bunches of apps that are useful and fun for digital publishers who are also dog enthusiasts. One amusing option is this Dog Dress Up Android game, and another is Microsoft’s Fetch. There are also plenty of other interesting possibilities continually becoming available.

Buyer’s Guides for Doggie Gear

If you’re a relatively new dog owner, perhaps you need some help figuring out what to buy for your dog. Dog food ingredients can seem mystifying, and you probably don’t want to spend hours trying to decipher what’s really in that bag of kibble. Beyond that, it seems like there are approximately one zillion different types of collars, leashes, dog beds and dog toys to choose from; trying to figure out all the details of each product could become a full-time job if you allow it to. It’s helpful to have a reliable source of buyer’s guides for dog gear so you don’t have to reinvent the wheel when you’re researching your latest dog gear purchases.

So there you have it: Those are 4 fun resources that dog-loving digital publishers can take advantage of to make life easier, more convenient and more enjoyable.