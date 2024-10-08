Amazon has massive deals on Kindle e-readers for Big Prime Day Sale

Amazon is currently running its Big Prime Day two-day sale. They currently have dedicated e-readers available, but Prime Membership is not required. It looks like Amazon is dumping all their remaining stock for old e-readers to make way for new models soon.

You can purchase the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $114.99, a $50 savings. The regular Kindle Paperwhite is on sale, too, for $124.99, a $25.00 discount. The standard Kindle is back in stock for $80, and the Kindle Scribe is on sale for $254.99, a $85 discount off the regular price.

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, some bundle deals are available if you are interested in buying some hardware and extras, such as a case. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with a fabric case and power adapter and is on sale for $134.00. The Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, which includes a Leather Cover, is on sale for $141.97, and there are other deals with other covers available.

Amazon Kindle e-readers have been hard to come by for the past few weeks. In almost every country, the Kindle Basic, Kindle Paperwhite, and the Paperwhite Signature Edition have been sold out and are unavailable for purchase or pre-order. In the next few days, Amazon will release a new entry-level Kindle and two new Paperwhite e-readers. Amazon will likely announce these products after the Big Prime Day sale ends. A significant product release like this should not interfere with all the stuff that is on sale.