Amazon Kindle on Sale for $60 during Black Friday

Amazon is running a Black Friday promotion for the entry level Kindle e-Reader. The price has been slashed by $30 and you can get one today for a paltry $60 USD. This is the last time this device is likely to go on sale, the last time the price as this low, was back in May. The Special Offers edition is also on sale for $80, if you would rather not sully your home screen with adverts. Only the Kindle in white is available, the black one is completely sold out.

The Kindle is the most affordable e-reader, it has a front-light and can buy audiobooks via Audible. One of the downsides is that display is only capable of 167 PPI. This might be OK for casual readers, but serious bookworms might want to buy the Kindle Paperwhite instead. It has double the storage, has more color options, is waterproof and has a 300 PPI display. Sadly, you might have to wait to buy one, the Paperwhite is also completely sold out.

