Amazon offering Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets via Woot for real cheap

Woot is currently offering enticing discounts on an assortment of Amazon Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, CNet reported. The offer is applicable to both brand-new and refurbished options, all starting at a mere $20. While these enticing offers persist until September 19, it’s crucial to note that the available stock is limited, and several models have already been snapped up by eager shoppers. To secure these fantastic savings, it’s advisable to place your order sooner rather than later, ensuring you don’t miss out on this opportunity.

There is the 2018 Fire HD 8 tablet with 32 GB of onboard storage which you can have for just $20. For a little bit more, or $50, to be precise, you can have the Fire HD 10 from 2019. Those looking for a kid-friendly model can opt for the 2022 Fire HD 8 Kids Pro model which is now selling for $100, which is still $60 less than the usual price. If you are looking for something larger, there is the 2021 Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet which is now on sale for $120, which is $80 less than the normal price.

Then there are several Kindle devices available too. For instance, there is the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite that can be bought for $50. There is also the Kindle Oasis from 2016 which can be bought for $50. If you are looking for something more recent, there is the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite with 16 GB of storage which is selling for $90. There is also the high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32 GB of storage which is selling for $110.

So, if you have been looking for a Kindle e-reader or a Fire tablet on the cheap, here is your chance. All of the devices have been tested and verified by Amazon. There is also a 90-day limited warranty applicable as well.