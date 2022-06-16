Amazon Prime Day dates revealed for 2022

Amazon holds a huge sale every year under the Prime Day moniker. Anything and everything can be bought at discounted prices, to the delight of many. If you’ve been holding on to your wallet in wait of Prime Day 2022, you’ll surely be excited about this. Amazon has revealed the dates for Prime Day 2022 and it’s barely a month away from now.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be held between July 12 and 13, 2022, with the kick off time set for exactly 12 AM PDT. Many products listed on the e-commerce giant will go an sale, including categories such as electronics, fashion, toys, and home. Some of the participating brands have already been named. You can expect to see Amazon Essentials, Sony, Bose, GE, Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja, among many others.

Amazon has also announced the list of countries to partake in the Prime Day festivities this year. Some of these regions are to enjoy Amazon Prime Day for the first time ever. The yearly Amazon sale will be held a little later this summer in India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Here are all the countries that will enjoy Prime Day 2022:

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

United Arab Emirates

UK

U.S

Of course, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access the exclusive Prime Day discounts. Select members will also get to participate in early sales starting on June 21, 2022.

You will be able to grab the highly coveted Amazon Kindle e-readers at slashed prices from as early as June 21. Amazon has promised up to 55% off the Kindle Paperwhite and other Amazon Devices. Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, hopefully this tantalizing offer will extend to include other Kindle models as well.

We’re excited to see the upcoming price drop on one of the top 5 best e-readers of 2022. Even if we don’t get more than half off other Kindle devices, last year’s Prime Day trends signify possible discounts on the other Kindle models.