E-readers are wonderful, eye-friendly reading devices with extensive features to enrich that experience. To make you reading process more comfortable, you can get some of these great accessories. Some are functional, others are quirky, but they all bring something to the table. Many of our picks ensure that you don’t have to unnecessarily get up from your comfy position in bed when curled up with a fantastic book.

There are so many more add-ons that can be used with your favorite reading device. Some newer e-readers like the Kindle Papaerwhite come with wireless charging support. If your model has that feature, we’ve also rounded off some excellent wireless chargers for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Features like Bluetooth are more widely available in plenty of e-reader models. Getting a solid pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for your e-reader is also a great idea.

Once you’ve grabbed one, two, or three of these cool gadgets for your e-reader, move on to some of the hottest e-books at your leisure. If you’re out of ideas, we’ve got a whole bunch of excellent book recommendations in almost every genre.

The Flippy Tablet Stand is a durable plush accessory designed to prop up a large tablet like an iPad. It’s perfect for e-readers of all sizes, big and small. Not only is it soft and comfy to hold, but it also features a hidden storage compartment on the side.

You can store your phone, USB cable, or wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside the cubby storage when not in use. The best part is, your things won’t fall out of the storage area easily as it has a cinched mouth. The Flippy Tablet Stand with Cubby Storage is available in 15 assorted colorways. You can grab one of these stands for $37.84 on Amazon.

If you want a more mobile holder for your e-reader, getting a strap is a good idea. I recommend the TFY Security Hand Strap Holder for your e-reader for several reasons. Since the TFY strap is designed for tabs, it’s more suitable for e-readers since most e-paper devices have larger form factors than smartphones. E-readers also tend to be heavier in nature, which is where the durable TFY strap comes in handy again/

You’re less likely to have hand fatigue when holding your e-reader with the TFY Security Hand Strap Holder. It adds a lot more grip in a very ergonomic sense. The metal clasps hold on well, while the fabric prevents discomfort. TFY’s Hand Strap is available for $12 on Amazon.

If you’re a fan of mobile phone accessories, chances are you’ve heard of the brand PopSockets. The brand is a master at its craft, offering hundreds of excellent and colorful grips for phones as well as tablets. Therefore, the PopSockets PopGrip for Magsafe is a fine companion for your e-reader. It sports a large circular grip that pops out of the base whenever you need it. PopSockets uses the highest quality 3M adhesive in its products, so you don’t need to worry about the PopGrip falling off. And of course, you can switch up your PopGrip’s look and feel by swapping the top out whenever you fancy.

The PopSockets PopGrip for Magsafe has a much larger base than the other phone grips from the brand, making it an ideal companion for lightweight e-readers. For bigger e-ink tablets like the Kindle Oasis or the Kobo Elipsa, a full-blown metal or fabric phone holder would be better suited. The PopSockets PopGrip for Magsafe can be purchased from Amazon for $29.99. Apart from the plain black variant, there are plenty of funky designs available as well.

No one likes having to get up in the middle of an intense read. One of the worst things that can happen at such a time is your e-reader’s battery running out. If you simply can’t tear yourself away from your e-book, grab one of these extra long USB-C cables from Anker. Better yet, grab a 2-pack to have an additional cable for another room too. The 6ft Nylon USB-C Cable is made of a premium nylon material, so it won’t tear or nick no matter how much you bend it.

Anker makes some of the best charging gear in the world. You can buy a high-quality 2-pack of braided nylon USB-C cables for a measly $14.99 on Amazon. It’s the bargain of the century as you’re sure to use the 6ft long cables for plenty of other devices as well.

While the Flippy Tablet Stand is perfect for use in bed, it doesn’t work that well when you need elevation. In those cases, the adjustable KAERSI iPad Tablet Holder Stand steps in. This aluminum stand is lightweight yet robust, and you can tweak the height as well as the angle of the holder.

KAERSI’s stand can accommodate your e-reader even with a case on. Don’t worry about toppling it over because the base is very sturdy and stable. The KAERSI iPad Tablet Holder Stand costs $19.95 on Amazon. The maker includes a small screwdriver in the package to assist you in the assembly.

Okay, so we’ve featured a cushioned holder with a cubby hole and a solid metal stand in our list, but what if you want a mix of both? MAGIPEA offers a clever gadget that can hold you e-reader for you anywhere, whether it’s in your bed, on a couch, or at your table. The MAGIPEA Flexible Tablet Stand Holder boasts a bendy arm that has a tight grip. You can attach the Flexible Tablet Stand Holder to your bedframe or a table using the base which is essentially a clip.

The Flexible Tablet Stand Holder’s clip-shaped base has protective pads to prevent damage to your furniture. As for the holder that grips you e-reader, that has stretchable arms that clamp tightly. You can enjoy reading sessions without having to crane your neck at odd angles thanks to the flexible stand from MAGIPEA. It doesn’t cost that much either, making it an appealing buy. Grab the quirky but functional MAGIPEA Flexible Tablet Stand Holder from Amazon for $18.98.

