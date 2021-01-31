Bigme S3 is a 7.8 Color E-reader

The Bigme S3 Color is a brand new product that is employing E INK Kaleido 2 color e-paper. It can display more colors and higher accuracy. This device comes with a stylus and you can take notes or freehand draw. This is also an Android 8.1 driven e-reader, which has ebook reading software, but also allows you to install your own apps.

The Bigme S3 features an E INK Carta HD and E INK Kaleido 2 CFA. The resolution of the black and white screen is 1872×1404 with 300 PPI and the color screen is 624×468 with 100 PPI. It has a front-lit display to read at night and around 18 white LED lights.

Underneath the hood is an quadcore 1.82Ghz processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It uses USB-C for connecting to devices and charge its 2000 mAh battery. It has a gravity sensor, dual microphone array and WIFI. Its dimensions are 190.8 x 135.8 x 6.3mm and the device weighs about 220g. It includes a pen that can be used for note-taking and drawing that also functions as a page turner.

This device is running Android 8.1, although it doesn’t have Google Play, you can sideload in your own apps. It is primarily only available in China, but you can purchase it from the Good e-Reader Store for $799 and will ship in March.



Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.