Dasung A4 is a 13.3 inch e-note that can view and edit PDF files

Dasung has just released a new 13.3 inch e-note that is based on the Sony Digital Paper DPT-RP1. The company is running their own software and this device is primarily geared towards viewing and editing PDF files. However, it can also read ebooks and supports a myriad of formats such as TXT, EPUB, MOBI and tons of others. Unlike the Sony, it comes with a myriad of colors, such as mint, cute pink, sky blue, white and grey.

The Dasung A4 features a 13.3 inch E-Ink Carta screen with a resolution of 2200 x 1650 and 207 PPI. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and not only does this make the device have a premium feel, it also provides a ton of benefits. You can easily draw edge to edge, which is quite useful for people who are editing a full screen PDF file.

Underneath the hood is a Marvell IAP140 64-bit Quad-core IoT Applications Processor and ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, up to 1.2GHz, and has a separate power low-power Cortex M3. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory, but when you power it on the first time, there is 11 GB. The rest is reserved for the Google Android 5.1 operating system and some of the stock PDF templates that are available. You can charge it with a Micro USB cable to your computer or a wall outlet.

Dasung has a small app store on this unit with mainstream apps such as Kindle Duokan. It remains to be seen if users can sideload in their own apps or an alternative app store. This unit will be available soon from the Good e-Reader Store.



