Huawei MatePad Paper getting new features with latest Harmony OS update

Huawei MatePad Paper is getting the latest HarmonyOS 2.1.0.123 update that introduces the floating navigation feature along with the usual bug fixes and security patches. That is not all as the update also allows for the editing of the home page card as well. Of these, the floating navigation feature includes a floating ball that hosts the controls for Return and Refresh features. This should allow for greater user convenience as the Return feature, be it returning to the previous screen or the previous level can be archived easily irrespective of which app you are in. The same applies to the Refresh feature which can be activated via a single key operation.

Similarly, the new editing feature for the home page card is another convenient feature that the latest Harmony OS update brings along. This can be accessed by clicking on the Edit button located in the upper right corner. Here, there are features for sorting and removing settings as per user convenience.

Apart from this, the update also comes with a few other enhancements. Those include better optimization of the stylus operation. Similarly, the update also includes fixes for issues like errors in syncing of scene notes. Plus, there is the April 2022 security patch also included which allows for enhanced security.

Huawei said the update will be pushed in phases. Also, once the update has been installed, it could be a few days before things settle down and the tablet starts to function normally. In between, there could be faster battery drains while the device too can tend to heat up a bit too. Other abnormalities likely to be noticed immediately after the update is installed is the tendency to charge slowly or the device might even freeze at times as well. The company is recommending charging the tablet overnight with the screen turned off post the update and then restarting for best results.