Direct to Consumer audio and e-books launched by Princeton University Press

In partnership with Glassboxx, Princeton University Press (PUP) has launched a direct-to-consumer audio book and e-books. Readers will be able to access and buy e-books and audio books through PUP’s website, supported by a new, reader-facing app, while reading, browsing and listening. Glassboxx aims to enable publishers, authors, and retailers to offer their audio and e-books directly to readers.

In an recent interview with The Bookseller, Katie Hope director of marketing and sales at PUP shared, “As we looked to serve our readers by adding e-books and audiobooks to our existing print offerings, we found Glassboxx to be the right partner to help us accomplish these goals. We want to ensure the best service and shopping experience possible and Glassboxx will help us achieve that.”

The start of direct-to-consumer sales for PUP’s audio and e-books comes along side ongoing efforts to covert and publish more of the press’ considerable backlist catalogue. Part of this endeavor to bring new and older titles forth includes; Angie Debo’s And Still the Waters Run, a novel that exposed the scandal of the dispossession of native land by American settlers, originally published as a hardcover in1973. It was recently republished in paperback, with a new foreword by Amanda Cobb- Greetham, as well, an audio edition was released, which is narrated by Kyle Harper. In addition, Frederick M Cooper’s Racism: A Short History (2015), a book which highlights a compressed history of racism from its emergence in the late Middle Ages to modern day, has now been released as an audio narrated by John Chancer.

Hope also shared that this development is “the latest initiative in several years of active expansion across PUP platforms with growth that prioritizes community, user experience and discoverability”. In an effort to be more expansive and offer readers more choices Hope continued, “We are dedicated to putting readers first in everything we do, a mission rooted in inclusivity, by giving them the opportunity to read in the formate of their choice.”

Founded over 100 years ago, Princeton University Press is a nonprofit publisher with close connections to Princeton University. The Press endeavors to bring forward influential ideas and voices to the world through their academic scholarships, and advance the frontiers of scholarly knowledge, while encouraging open conversations.