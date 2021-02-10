First look at the Gvido Dual Screen Sheet Music Reader

Before the Gvido dual screen sheet music reader hit the market in 2017, Good e-Reader gave you a preview of it. The developers flew from Japan to Vancouver to meet with us and in a hotel lobby, we took a bunch of pictures and did a mini-review. Now that the product has been on the market for four years, it is time to revisit this device.

There are no true dual screen sheet music readers available anywhere, except the Gvido. It has a hinged design, so it will open and close, making it extremely portable. Each screen is 13.3 inches and made of E INK Mobius. The resolution is 1600×1200 with 150 DPI. You will be able to view A4 sized PDF documents on each screen, which is the standard size for these types of documents, so you will never have to pinch and zoom. It has a WACOM screen, so musicians can edit and annotate scores with the accompanied stylus.

There is 8GB of internal memory to store all of your files and it has an SD card, which means you can expand it, further up to 32 GB. You can connect up to the internet via WIFI and download sheet music from the GVIDO music store. It is running Bluetooth, which means you can hook up foot pedals. GVIDO actually has developed their own foot pedal that will turn the pages forward or backwards and can connect up to the sheet music reader via Bluetooth or a USB to Micro USB cable. This is useful because if you are a musician in a crowded orchestra and there are hundreds of active Bluetooth connections, it is great to have the option to go wired. If you want to forgo accessories, the Gvido has a sensor on the right side of the bezel, so page turns can be made by just hovering your hand over it.

This product was designed to just read PDF files, such as sheet music. It is possible to sideload in your own PDF files, so this means you can load in ebooks, manga, magazines and newspapers. It has a file manager and library to view all of your content. This makes the Gvido ideal for anything that needs a new page-spread.

You can purchase the sheet music reader from the Good e-Reader Store for $1799.



