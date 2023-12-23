FREE audio of “A Christmas Carol” read by acclaimed author Neil Gaiman available

Looking to get into the festive spirit at no cost? How about getting cozy, curling up, and immersing into a dynamic reading of Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, A Christmas Carol, performed by acclaimed author Neil Gaiman?

This particular recording, (below) is from 9 years ago, however, in a very recent sold out event in NYC, Gaiman took to the stage once again to reprise his role and perform this masterful tale.

One of our regular readers, Joel Z., who is a huge Gaiman fan, saw our article, and was fortunate enough to snag a couple of the last tickets for the event.

Joel was kind enough to share his personal experience with us:

“I must admit that I’d never actually read the Dickens text before. While I had been familiar with various adaptations over the years, it was Gaiman’s performance that inspired me to revisit the source material recently.”

“The evening started in a beautifully recreated setting resembling Dickens’ study, complete with a fireplace, a chair, a library of books, and a coat hanger. Author and podcaster Molly Oldfield provided an engaging and informative introduction before Neil Gaiman took the stage in a Dickensian costume, complete with a goatee. His opening remark as he was setting up on the podium, ‘I just wanted to wear the beard …’ set a lighthearted tone that resonated with the audience.”

“As Gaiman began narrating the tale, Dickens’ spirit seemed to come alive. Gaiman’s love for the material shone through, with each character brought to life vividly and with enthusiasm. His portrayal of Scrooge, akin to an Alan Rickman-like persona, elicited laughter from the audience, especially from his signature expression, ‘Bah … humbug.'”

“I felt the presence of each spectral visitor that haunted Ebenezer that fateful night. Gaiman’s interpretation conveyed the shame and fear experienced by Scrooge as the story went on, making the narrative all the more poignant. The climax, where Scrooge undergoes a change of heart and rediscovers the joy of Christmas, was delivered with such effectiveness that it actually brought a tear to my eye.”

“For a little over 90 minutes, Neil Gaiman held the audience, especially myself, spellbound. When the tale approached its conclusion, I didn’t want it to end.Gaiman concluded the night by gifting us with an encore: a dramatic reading of his poem, ‘The Day the Saucers Came.’ An extra layer of delight to an already magical evening.”

“My decision to buy a pair of tickets within minutes of reading your article turned out to be one of the best ‘impulse’ purchases I’ve ever made. The experience deepened my appreciation for the storytelling talents of Charles Dickens and Neil Gaiman (who may well be the Dickens of our day.) If you haven’t had the opportunity to see Neil live, I strongly encourage you to do so! His innate storytelling ability and infectious love for literature make for an unforgettable experience. It certainly prompted me to read more and do more of my own creative writing — and that alone made the whole night worthwhile for me.”

On a personal note:

Joel, we truly thank you for sharing your first hand experience with us and photos. I very much wanted to attend myself, but live too far away. Through your vividly descriptive narrative, I felt like I was right there with you. Thank you for sharing this gift with us.

Speaking of ‘gifts’…In terms of you feeling “prompted me to read more and do more of my own creative writing”, from one writer to another- do it! Happy Holidays!