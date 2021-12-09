Get $100 off the Remarkable 2 this holiday season

The incredibly suave and beautifully optimized Remarkable 2 made its debut back in June 2020. Following its launch, the device became exceedingly popular owing to its brilliant UI and easy-to-use customer experience. While the large E Ink note-taking tablet usually costs $399, you can currently score one for significantly lesser.

If you’re planning on getting the unique writing device from Remarkable right now, you can save $100 with an ongoing discount. Customers who sign up for the monthly Connect Plan while making their purchases are eligible for this discount. The first two months of the subscription service are free. So if you don’t like it, you can cancel the plan at any time. If you place your order now, the shipment will arrive just in time for the holidays.

So what will this special Connect Plan add to the already fantastic Remarkable 2 tablet? Quite a lot, in fact. You’ll get unlimited cloud storage, Google Drive and Dropbox integration, a nifty handwriting conversion feature, and a cool Screen Share feature. The writing experience on this 10.3-inch E Ink tablet is truly luxurious, so you definitely do not want to miss out on all these extra functions.

As for the tablet itself, the Remarkable 2 packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, a 3,000mAh battery with a USB C port, and Wi-Fi connectivity. There is no Bluetooth onboard. It does, however, offer stylus support as it is built from the ground up as a writing tablet. You will enjoy the smoothest, most authentic, and certainly, the most enjoyable writing feel compared to any tablet out there.

The Remarkable 2 can be purchased for $299 on its official website. To knock $100 off the price, make sure you’ve added the Connect Plan to your order. For a deeper look into the device, check out our review for the Remarkable 2 tablet.

