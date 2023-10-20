Guoyue V6 Color Smart Notebook with Kaleido 3 is out soon

Guoyue is on the verge of releasing the new V6 Smart Note Book that uses the E INK On-Cell Touch. This new technology dramatically increases the performance of black-and-white displays by 30% and increases the contrast ratio, providing readers with more precise and defined text. When used with E Ink Kaleido 3, the colour contrast ratio and colour saturation increase by 40% and 15%, respectively, providing an enhanced display for colour ebooks and digital textbooks.

The Guoyue V6 Color features a 7.8-inch E Ink display based on-cell Kaleido 3 colour e-paper. You can view colour content at 150 PPI, and it can display over 5k different colours. If you read black-and-white content alone, you will get 300 PPI. The 36-level warm and cold front light is also for enhanced reading pleasure. It supports a myriad of languages, including English.

Underneath the hood is an octa-core 2.3 GHz processor, 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. However, if this is not enough storage, it has an SD card capable of an additional 1TB. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G connectivity but only has network support in China. Dual speakers and mic are available, which is great for audiobooks. There also is a 5 MP front and 8 MP rear camera setup for OCR, which can take pictures of text on documents and convert them to pure text. The device runs Android 11 and has Google Play. It is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The V6 is a digital notebook that allows users to edit PDF files and view comics and manga in full, vibrant colour. It comes with a nice pen with 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity. It will retail for $319.62 when it comes out in a couple of weeks.

