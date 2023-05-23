Hanvon Clear e-reader with 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display launched

Hanvon has officially launched its new Clear e-reader, featuring a 7-inch 300 PPI display. The device starts at 1379 yuan and will be available for pre-order, with sales starting on May 31st.

The Hanvon Clear e-book reader is equipped with a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. The Clear glass cover utilizes the latest microcrystalline etching technology and features a fully laminated screen, providing a transparent and significantly improved clarity. Hanvon said the unique construction of the display layers has led to 21 percent enhanced clarity.

The device also incorporates a proprietary 16-level grayscale algorithm, delivering a detailed simulation of 256-level grayscale display effects. Then there is a 30-level warm and cold two-color front light system for enhanced reading experience whatever the ambient lighting conditions might be. It also offers pre-set reading modes like lights out, daytime, night mode, and customize.

The Clear e-reader also comes with an open system and a built-in Clear application market. It supports various connectivity options which include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, WeChat, and Baidu Cloud, allowing users to quickly transfer content to the e-reader. The device is equipped with the latest proprietary parsing core for enhanced levels of performance.

The e-reader is also capable of reading multiple document formats, while accurately presenting the original content and formatting styles. It also supports the import and reading of over a dozen e-book file formats, including PDF, EPUB, and MOBI. Mention must also be made of the AI-backed audiobook module that acts to simulate human voice while reading aloud texts for a more natural listening experience.

Powering the Clear e-reader is a large 2,400mAh battery which should be able to sustain operations for several days at a stretch. The Clear e-book reader features an octa-core processor along with a configuration of 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage. It features three physical buttons on the side, arranged vertically for convenient page flipping, and a long press on the center button enables quick refresh. By enabling the gravity sensing function, users can freely switch between left and right-handed operations.

The Clear otherwise features an asymmetrical design where the left spine is considerably thicker than the rest of the body. This allows for ease in operations as the thicker spine provides ample space to comfortably hold the device while you read, something that is further accentuated by the wavy pattern on the rear surface of the spine. The rest of the body is however incredibly thin at just 3.9mm while weighing a quite comfortable 175 grams. The Clear e-reader runs Android 11.