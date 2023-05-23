EverPaper E Ink notebook with 10.3-inch e-paper display launched

Evernote has released the EverPAPER Ink Screen AI Office Notebook, priced at 2,199 yuan. The EverPAPER E Ink notebook or e-note features a 10.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1872 × 1404 and a pixel density of 226 PPI. It is super thin at just 4.65mm in depth and weighs 415g. The screen combines a capacitive touch panel, an electromagnetic screen, and an e-ink panel. It supports electromagnetic pen operation (with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity), gesture operation, and direct touch input with fingers.

The notebook utilizes AI handwriting recognition technology, supporting both Chinese and English handwriting. It can instantly convert handwritten notes to text in just 0.01 seconds. It also offers one-key document conversion for one page or multiple pages. The home sidebar provides quick access to “Templates” for creating notes in various categories such as business, study, music, and calligraphy.

The EverPAPER e-note comes pre-installed with the Ink Screen version of WeChat Reading. It supports importing Kindle books and reading documents imported from computers. Users can clip web pages, WeChat files, and articles from public accounts, saving them to the Evernote material library. The notebook offers five pen types to choose from: fountain pen, pencil, ballpoint pen, marker, and highlighter. It also provides five color options: black, gray, blue, red, and white, with four levels of thickness adjustment.

The EverPAPER e-note also comes equipped with the ChatGPT writing assistant engine. It supports writing articles, creating outlines, designing meeting agendas, and generating creative stories. It can also assist with translation, explanations, summaries, spelling and grammar correction, and simplifying language. The AI functionality is expected to be available starting May 31st, 2023.

The e-note otherwise features 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. A 3000 mAh battery keeps the device going and should be enough to sustain operation for several days at a stretch. Then there is the USB-C port that will help refuel the battery as well as for data transfers. It also supports Wi-Fi (2.4G – 5G) as well. A cool feature of the EverPAPER e-note is that it comes with a lock-screen password for enhanced security. The e-note also comes bundled with a special micro-fiber case with as many as 30 strong magnets designed to hold the EverPAPER e-note in place firmly while providing all-round protection to the device as a whole. The device comes in a shade of dark night blue.