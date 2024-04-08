Has the Walmart and Kobo partnership ended?

Walmart and Rakuten Kobo partnered in 2018 to sell e-readers in over 1,000 US locations and online. As soon as this partnership was established, Walmart launched Walmart ebooks, where users who bought an e-reader from Walmart could buy ebooks through them. There was a dedicated Walmart ebooks app for Android and iOS that made things easier. Right off the bat, things were rocky. Kobo expected a US retail giant to have e-readers for people to try before buying. Many locations did not stock e-readers; the ones who did often had dead batteries and were never charged. Nobody was trained on the e-readers and couldn’t answer simple questions. It looks like the partnership might be on the verge of being dead.

The co-branded Kobo and Walmart ebook apps were pulled from all major app stores a while ago, and if you have it installed, it no longer works. The Walmart ebook landing page is gone, and there is a redirect to the Rakuten Kobo website. US residents who logged in to their Kobo account with their Walmart credentials were greeted by a message today saying the partnership had ended, with little details on why this occurred.

Here is how the partnership worked. When you purchase a Kobo from Walmart, Kobo will fulfill the books, and Walmart will get a cut of each transaction. When digital content was delivered, the customer got an email from Walmart. This made it easy for Walmart to make money; you sell an e-reader once and create recurring revenue for the lifetime of that device. Kobo has similar partnerships with international distributors.

Walmart continues to sell Kobo e-readers in their online store but has not sold them in their retail stores as of 2020. It remains to be seen if Walmart will continue to sell Kobo e-readers for much longer, and if this is the case, Kobo will have to look for a more agreeable retail partner.

I have contacted Rakuten Kobo for a comment on the ending of the partnership and to get some context. I will update this post when I hear back.

