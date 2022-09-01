HMD Global announces the eco-friendly Nokia T21 tablet

IFA 2022 is packed to the brim with exciting product launches and HMD Global is participating with flourish. The mobile electronics manufacturer has announced a slew of new smartphones and audio accessories at the trade show in Berlin. The Nokia T21 tablet is one of the six devices to make its debut at IFA.

Nokia’s T21 bumps up several key features of last year’s T20 tablet. Available in Charcoal Grey, the Nokia T21 sports a 10.36 inch 2K IPS LCD panel that now has a Wacom layer on top for stylus support. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor and features 4GB of RAM. You can choose between the 64GB and 128GB storage configurations and Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE models. If that isn’t enough, you can always increase device storage up to 512GB using a Micro SD card.

HMD Global decided to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack which is fast disappearing from modern smartphones and tablets. The Nokia T21 also has stereo speakers, two 8MP cameras (one for selfies and the other on the rear), a USB-C port, an 8,200mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support. The entire tablet is made to endure, as it features an IP52 water and dust resistant rating.

Eco-friendliness is something that the company paid great importance to, which is why the T21 tablet is made of 60% recycled materials. To help you hold on to your Android tablet for longer, Nokia promises two years of OS upgrades for the T21 tablet. It comes with Android 12 out of the box, so you’re guaranteed to get Android 13 and 14 down the line.

The Nokia T21 can be used as a second screen for any Windows PC. Combined with its active pen support, this makes it a great tool for productivity. Base model prices for the Nokia T21 tab start at €239 in international markets, with slight variations depending on the region.