Huawei tipped to launch new MatePad Paper E Ink tablet on September 6

Huawei has an event lined up on September 6 that would see the launch of the Mate 50 series of smartphones along with a few other products. As IT-Home reported, that likely will include a new MatePad Paper E Ink tablet as well. This has been revealed in a network information report that has mention of a new device bearing model number HMW-W59. That again is strikingly similar to the MatePad E Ink tablet the company currently offers and is identified as the HMW-W09. This had led to speculation of a new E Ink tablet, and one that likely is going to be more advanced than the current model is being readied for launch. The network information report further revealed the upcoming device supports 5.0GHz / 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Huawei introduced the MatePad Paper tablet on March 16 this year. The tablet went on to receive some critical acclaim the world over thanks to its performance, feature set as well as excellent build quality. The tablet comes powered by the Kirin 820E chipset and comes in two versions – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The tablet offers a 10.3-inch 1872 x 1404 resolution E Ink display. Providing the juice is a 3625 mAh battery that is backed by 10V / 2.25A fast charging. The tablet measure just 6.65mm in thickness and weighs around 360g. Other features of the tablet include a twin speaker, stylus support, and a USB Type-C port.

Among the other devices that are set for launch on September 6 include the Huawei MateBook E Go 2-in-1 notebook, Huawei Smart Door Lock SE Cat Eye Edition, and Huawei Home Storage.