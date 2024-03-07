How to prevent scratches on the Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon might not recommend using a screen protector for your Kindle device though how do things stand in the real world? While most would perhaps agree using a screen protector might not be the best option as it might hamper the reading experience, there is no denying that adhering to some basic maintenance routines is essential to ensure your device remains in pristine condition even after years of use.

Primary among those is to use a soft, preferably a microfiber to wipe your display clean. This should clear the display of any dust or other particles that might have deposited on the display. Unfortunately, as Nathan of The e-Book Reader Blog mentioned in one of his posts, this didn’t help matters and his Kindle Paperwhite was left with a few scratches on the display.

Maybe that has to do with the plastic layer present on top of the Kindle Paperwhite display with a glass backplate underneath it. This is unlike the Kindle Scribe which is all glass and hence a lot more resilient against scratches. That naturally points to being a bit more gentle with the Kindle Paperwhite when it comes to its regular usage or maintenance. As already stated, a soft lint-free microfiber cloth is best for cleaning the Kindle display, the sort of which you use for your glasses.

Using a cover is also almost equally important, more so if you are used to carrying your Kindle in a bag along with other stuff. An exposed Kindle display, in such a scenario, might pose a serious risk to the display. All of it gets mitigated to a large extent if there is a case between the display and the external world. Just a back cover similar to what you have with smartphones might not be enough as smartphones, unlike Kindles, typically have tempered glass to protect their displays. As such, it’s vital you have a good sturdy case for your Kindle, one that provides good all-round protection for your e-reader.