Huawei MatePad Paper with 10.3 inch screen and HarmonyOS is out soon

Huawei is getting involved in the e-reader space for the very first time. The company has just unveiled the Huawei MatePad Paper, which features a 10.3 inch E INK display. Instead of running Google Android, this product is going to use HarmonyOS. While the selection of apps is far more limited than the Google Play Store, it offers functionality you usually wouldn’t associate with E INK devices. The street date is unavailable, but it will cost $550 when it launches in a couple of months and come with a free stylus and folio cover.

The MatePad Paper will feature an E INK Carta HD display panel with a resolution of 1448×1072 with 227 PPI. It has an impressive 86.3% screen-to-body ratio. There is an anti-glare solution and 32 levels of brightness, so it should be readable both at night. There’s also a built-in smart refresh rate, which automatically adjusts to help conserve battery life. This product is geared towards taking notes and freehand drawing. It will come with a suite of apps to make this possible. It ships with the Huawei’s M-Pencil stylus that has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and just 26ms latency, it’s designed to accurately simulate the experience of pen on paper.

The company has not disclosed what processor it is running, but it does have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You will have access to Wi-Fi 6+, Bluetooth 5.1 and fingerprint sensor built into the power button and a total weight of 360g. Continuing Huawei’s push to connect all of its devices as seamlessly as possible, you can connect the MatePad Paper to the company’s laptops, PCs, tablets and phones. Huawei says the tablet will appear like a USB drive, and you can drag and drop your notes and annotated PDFs across to your laptop. If this is not your jam, you can use the USB-C port to transfer content to and from the MattePad.

This device will support multiple languages and will initially be sold in Europe. I doubt there will be an official launch in North America, primarily due to US sanctions against Huawei.



