iFlytek X3 and X3 Pro e-notes with 10.65-inch 300 PPI E Ink display launched

iFlytek has announced the launch of its latest e-note offering – the iFlytek X3 and the iFlytek X3 Pro. The e-note sports a 10.65-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution. Under the hood lies an octa-core processor that works in tandem with 4 GB RAM. The base model comes with 64 GB of storage while the Pro model comes with 128 GB of storage.

Power comes from a 4200 mAh battery and offers 20W fast charging support. Network connectivity that the e-note supports include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. With a thickness of just 5.4mm, the latest iFlytek e-note is easily among the thinnest around. Also, at 415 grams, the e-note is also among the lightest too. With support for Wacom magnetic pen, you can take notes on the device with the utmost ease.

The 8 integrated microphones ensure the device can be used to record meetings or classroom proceedings without missing even the minutest details. The e-note otherwise is capable of identifying 7 foreign languages besides supporting 12 dialects and 16 industry thesaurus. The recordings can be converted to texts and shared with others easily. Device security is taken care of with a fingerprint sensor onboard.

Further, a nice feature of Book X3 is its handwritten text feature. The rear camera meanwhile has been optimized for scanning documents. The Book X3 series e-note is currently available from Jing Dong with prices starting at 4799 yuan.