iReader Light 3 e-reader announced, features 6-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display

As was already discussed before, iReader has introduced the Light 3 e-reader which the company said is aimed at the younger generation. Also, as has already been speculated before, the new Light 3 e-reader comes with a 6-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen having the same 212 PPI 1024 x 758 pixels resolution as its predecessor. The display supports 256 levels of grayscale along with 28 levels of warm and cool front light to aid in reading in dim lighting conditions. It also boasts page-turning animation as well.

The company’s official slogan to promote the device is “Young People’s First Reading Book,” positioning it as an entry-level e-reader aimed at first-time buyers. However, the company has not yet announced the official pricing, which will be revealed during the product launch event on October 12. The e-reader is available in two versions: Light 3 and Light 3 Turbo. A Google translation of the provided specs indicates that there is an ink-screen processor and a quad-core ink-screen processor likely powering the standard and turbo models.

Other specs of the Light 3 include 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of native storage. The Light 3 is 11.6 percent thinner, measuring just 7.6mm in thickness. It weighs and equally light 149 grams, making it among the lightest around. iReader said the Light 3 comes with AI dynamic refresh technology as well as an independent display chip. The Light 3 also boasts a new generation display IC which iReader said allows for a 20 percent faster response times along with 15 percent enhanced contrast.

The Light 3 comes in shades of both white and black. A 1700mAh battery keeps things moving, with iReader claiming it is good enough to last 40 days on a single charge. It features a Type-C port for quick energy replenishment and data transfer. Wireless technology it supports includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 2.4G and 5G. Other features the Light 3 comes with include built-in speakers and microphones. iReader said the e-reader supports AI recitation. JingDong is currently accepting pre-orders of the Light 3 e-reader.