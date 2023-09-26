Amazon offering three months of free access to Kindle Unlimited in the UK

Amazon UK is offering a great deal to Prime members: three months of free access to Kindle Unlimited, Mashable reported. This offer is available until October 11th. During this period, you will have unlimited access to hundreds of thousands of e-books and audiobooks that you can read or listen to on any device. It’s not necessary to own a Kindle e-reader to take full advantage of Kindle Unlimited.

However, it’s important to note that Prime members who already have Kindle Unlimited subscriptions or have previously enrolled in a free trial are not eligible for this offer. Additionally, those who have taken advantage of any Kindle Unlimited offers or promotions within the last three years may also be ineligible.

After the free trial period ends, the subscription will automatically switch to a paid mode, resulting in a monthly fee of £9.49. Nevertheless, you have the option to cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period if you do not wish to incur monthly charges. It’s a no-questions-asked deal, and there are no obligations if you decide not to continue with the subscription. However, it’s essential to ensure that you cancel the deal within the trial period; otherwise, you may be charged automatically.