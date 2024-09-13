iReader Smart 5C e-Note With 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 to Launch on Sept. 23

iReader announced it will be launching a new e-note device on September 23, 2024, ITHome reported. The iReader Smart 5C, as the upcoming e-note device has been named, will be sporting a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 colour e-paper display, making it the first e-note or e-reader device from iReader. The Kaleido 3 is the latest colour e-paper display technology launched recently, offering 40 percent better colour vividness than its predecessor. It supports 4096 colors and 16 levels of grayscale. The display offers 300 PPI black-and-white resolution, which drops to 150 in colour mode.

Unfortunately, we know nothing else about the iReader Smart 5C device. More than a week is left before the tablet launches, and maybe more info will come in between. It was in July last that the company launched the Smart 5 Pro e-note device sporting a 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. Thanks to ultra-high-transmittance ion-tempered glass, the tablet came with an impressive 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. The ComfortLight Pro feature supports 30-level warm and cold temperature controls for a superior viewing experience.

The Smart 5 Pro also has an octa-core processor and an independent GPU for better and more efficient graphics processing. Four gigs of memory are onboard, along with 128 GB of storage. A 4000 mAh battery keeps the device going and is suitable for lasting more than a week, at least on a single charge. It runs the company’s own SmartOS software. It also offers advanced AI features, including creating meeting minutes, developing summaries based on a given note, converting audio to text in real-time, etc.

Expect the Smart 5C to have a similar build and feature set. However, with the Smart 5 Pro priced at 3099 yuan (426 USD), the Smart 5C might have a higher price tag to account for the colour display. Maybe there are a few more colour e-readers, likely the colour versions of the iReader Neo lined up for launch as well. Stay tuned for more on this.