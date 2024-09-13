E Ink Dashboards Now Easier to Make Thanks to Inkycal Software

Here is something that DIY enthusiasts who’d like to make an e-paper dashboard can benefit from immensely. These are among the favorites for those who like to tinker with displays or electronic boards and create something new out of them. As Hackaday reported, Inkycal has come up with a software solution that is designed to extract information from different sources and then feed them to an e-paper dashboard.

This way, the Python-based open-source software project comes across as an easy solution for what can otherwise be the most tricky part of creating a dashboard using an E Ink display. It is comparatively simple to integrate an E Ink display with a Raspberry Pi. However, writing the software to pull information from various sources and then feed them to the display to create an information center that is both attractive and useful is not always the simplest thing to do.

With the Inkycal project, the DIY guys will have to be less concerned with the software side. The software is also designed to be compatible with Waveshare displays as small as just 4.2 inches to all the way up to 12 inches. The software can also be made to work with any operating system that supports a modern Python version though it seems to work best in a Linux environment with the Raspberry Pi providing the processing backbone. What is also nice is that all Raspberry Pi versions are supported, which means you won’t have to buy only the latest version for the best results.

What’s more, there is also a pre-configured SD card image available as well. That way, with the Inkycal software running on the Raspberry Pi, you just have to provide the sources from where you wish the information to be drawn from. It is going to be as simple as that.