iReader Smart X3 Pro Comes With a 10.65-inch 300 PPI Carta 1300 Display

Here comes the iReader Smart X3 Pro E Ink tablet which its makers claim offers class-leading experience whether for work, education, or simply entertainment. The e-note comes with a custom-sized 10.65-inch Carta 1300 display having 300 PPI resolution. The Kindle Scribe sports a 10.2-inch 300 PPI display which again is unique in the segment while for the vast majority of the e-note devices, it usually is a 10.3-inch display upfront.

Under the hood, the Smart X3 Pro features an octa-core processor which is aided by an integrated dual-core AI processing unit as well as an independent GPU module for enhanced graphics processing capabilities. The e-note otherwise comes with 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of storage. Keeping the device awake is a 4000 mAh battery which iReader said allows for 42 hours of reading time and 31 days of standby time.

Connectivity options the Smart X3 Pro supports include Wi-Fi 2.4/5.0 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. The e-note measures 243.5 x 191.5 x 5.6 mm while tipping the scales at 365 grams. It comes with a pair of built-in speakers and microphones. The device supports system-wide note-taking functionality which means you can jot down notes on any app, PDF files, e-books, and so on. For this, the devices come bundled with the X-Pen 5 stylus that boasts 360 samples per second sampling rate and comes with an eraser on top.

Another key feature of the Smart X3 Pro is the smart AI assistant that it comes with. The assistant can get a lot done which otherwise would have required you to perform manually. Those include creating a notes summary, key points summary, or meeting minutes. Other AI features the e-note supports include converting handwriting to text, audio-to-text conversion, smart schedule management, audio marking via voice commands, and so on.

The integrated speakers will let you listen to your favorite audiobooks though you can also attach external speakers via Bluetooth for the same. This apart, the AI Assistant too can read aloud books in both English and Chinese. You can choose between male and female voices and set the reading speed as per your preference.

The iR-ink smart layout engine that the e-note comes with will let you re-layout PDF files easily. You can remove watermarks from the PDF files besides setting custom fonts, font sizes, and layouts after re-layout. It also supports a long-press feature which will let you have various options. Those include translating the selected text, underlining, querying, or searching via Baidu Encyclopedia.

Coming to its price, the iReader Smart X Pro will set you back 629.99 USD with another additional 33 USB for shipping. The price is inclusive of the X-Pen 5 Electromagnetic Pen done up in black, intelligent magnetic absorption stand protective case along with the e-note device of course. It is not known when the Smart X Pro is going to be launched. Stay tuned!