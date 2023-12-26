Kindle buying guide: Find out which e-reader is right for you

Source

Planning to buy a Kindle during this New Year’s deal? Whether you are a new e-reader or want to upgrade your e-reader in 2024, this guide is helpful for all.

For book lovers, Amazon Kindle is a great choice to update your digital library with favorite reads. This e-reader platform is also very useful for regular travelers and the working class to read the best books. Let’s find out which e-reader is best for you!

First on the list is the base-model Kindle. It is the lightest and most compact Kindle with all the necessary features for reading. Its 6-inch display makes it a portable e-reader for students, kids, and travellers. For reading in the dark, this Kindle has a built-in adjustable front light for the display.

The Kindle Paperwhite is known for its extra features and extensive book library. This is designed with a paper-like display that features adjustable lighting, font size settings, and dark mode. Its sharp screen with 300 pixels per inch (PPI) makes it a great option for book lovers. Another feature of this e-reader is that it is water-resistant with an IPX8 value, which means it will not get damaged when dropped in shallow water. You can buy it either with 8 GB or 16 GB variant.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is another great e-reader for people of every age. This Amazon Kindle model is known for its premium design and long battery life. Its sleek design and large e-ink display are easy on the eyes and offer a paper-like reading experience. In addition, Kindle Oasis features an adjustable warm light and includes physical page turn buttons for a more traditional reading experience. This model of Kindle also has a free cellular connection, which means you can download and find new books on the go even if not connected to Wi-Fi. This model is discontinued in the United States, however it is available in Canada and the United Kingdom.

If you are looking for an e-reader with a digital notebook feature, then Kindle Scribe is a great option for you. It allows you to read and annotate in books or PDFs. You can also make lists, note meetings, and make sketches in separate notebooks of Kindle Scribe. With a 10.2″ 300 ppi glare-free display, it is one of the largest Kindle yet. It is a great model for kids or readers who love to take notes of their reading.

All the above-mentioned Kindle models are slightly different from each other. You can finalize the Kindle based on your requirements for features and budget.