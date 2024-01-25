Kindle Rewards is now only available in the USA

Amazon has just emailed customers who have signed up for the Kindle Rewards program. They are making it abundantly clear that the program is only available in the US and will no longer support other markets. The email states, “Kindle Rewards is only available to customers located in the US. Starting 1 February 2024, you will not be able to earn points if you are located outside of the US.”

Kindle Rewards is a relatively new program. It allows customers to earn points when buying hardcover, paperback and Kindle books. If a user is a voracious reader, they can accrue enough points to redeem for a free book. In 2024, you earn 3 Kindle Points per dollar spent on Kindle books and 1 Kindle Point per dollar spent on print books. The amount of points is listed on the Amazon website, right underneath the price. Sometimes, Amazon offers double the points that they announce on social media. These often run for a few days or, in some rare cases, last one week. Kindle Points will expire after three months, so it is essential to visit the Kindle Rewards home page and review your points every couple of months. Once you have enough points for redemption, you can select the “Redeem” button directly below your point balance.

When Amazon Rewards launched in beta in 2022, people in Canada, Norway, the United Kingdom and the USA received invites. They were allowed to earn points and redeem them for ebook discounts. I wonder why Amazon is turning off the switch for some of their earliest adopters.

