Kobo Places Urgent Orders for Color e-Readers as Current Stock is Sold Out

Kobo is reported to have placed fresh orders for its Kobo color e-readers, the Kobo Libra Colour and the Kobo Clara Colour after the first batch of e-readers sold out faster than they had anticipated, industry analyst Ming Chi Kuo reported. Many of the companies that are part of the supply chain are working at twice their capacity to meet existing demand.

As per the estimate put forth by Kuo, all models of the Kobo Colour models will be resuming by this week itself. Demand for the white Libra Colour is believed to be higher than others and is the one that would be arriving later than the rest. More specifically, the Kobo Libra Color is likely to be shipped on May 21 though the Koo Clara Color or the BW will ship earlier, on May 8.

As it is, it is the 7-inch Libra Colour that is more sought after compared to the 6-inch Clara Colour and has a 3:2 shipment ratio so far in favor of the former. The same is expected to widen all the more in the coming days and weeks. Kuo said the demand is expected to remain strong and steady for the next few months as well. Kobo has initially estimated to ship around 1 million units in 2024 though that figure is likely to go up significantly.

In general, Kuo said he is expecting demand for color e-readers to grow significantly in the next two years. While it was largely Chinese manufacturers offering color e-readers and e-note devices along with PocketBook, Kobo’s entry in the segment brings about a new dimension to the e-reader segment.

reMarkable too is believed to be readying a color note taking device for launch around the third quarter. Amazon has also stated they would be launching a range of color Kindle devices though unlike the present crop of color e-readers that are based on the Kaleido 3 display, Amazon said they would be using the ACEP Gallery tech for the color display.