Kyobo Book Centre launches Sam 10 Plus e-note in South Korea

The Kyobo Book Centre, the largest bookstore chain in South Korea has launched a new e-note device in the form of the Sam 10 Plus. As the name itself reveals, it’s a 10-inch E Ink display that the e-note comes with, which makes for a healthy upgrade over the Sam 7.8 e-reader the company already offers. However, unlike the Sam 7.8, the Sam 10 Plus offers Wacom stylus pen support and can be used to jot down notes or annotate on e-books if you want to.

Coming to specs, the front-lit 10-inch E Ink display offers a 1600 x 1200 resolution 200 PPI display which is rather underwhelming considering that most competitors offer a 300 PPI display. Under the hood, the Sam 10 Plus features a 1.6 GHz quad-core processor that is coupled to 3 GB of memory along with 64 GB of native storage, which again can be stretched to 512 GB by way of microSD cards.

Powering the device is a 3900 mAh battery which should be adequate to sustain operations for a few days at least, if not weeks. The company is claiming three hours of plug-in time via Type-C port for the e-note to recharge fully. Another nice feature of the device is that it runs Android 12 and hence allows for suitable apps to be downloaded and installed from the Play Store. E-Book formats that the device supports include ePUB, PDF, TT, ZIP, to name a few. The e-note also comes with an integrated speaker and offers file manager support.

KyoboBook is currently accepting pre-orders for the Sam 10 Plus which is priced at 369,000 Won (comes to around $265 USD) and is slated to ship starting October 18, 2022.