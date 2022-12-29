Moan Air e-reader with 6-inch 300 PPI E Ink Carta 1200 display launched

A new e-reader has come onto the scene. It is the Moan Air that is being referred to here which recently saw a release in China. The Air comes with a 6-inch E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution, which means texts and images are really going to pop out. Moan said it is a new generation E ink Carta 1200 E Ink display technology that the Air comes with which it claimed offers 18 percent higher contrast compared to the Carta 1000 display tech. That apart, page-turning speed too has improved by 22 percent. The display also comes with 24 levels of warm and cold light feature for an optimum reading experience.

Under the hood lies a 1.5GHz quad-core A53 processor coupled with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. The Air measures just 7.25 mm in thickness and weighs a nice 163 grams. Power comes from an 1800 mAh battery which should last a couple of weeks on a single charge. The Air runs the more recent Android 12 OS. The Type-C interface onboard allows for charging as well as data transfer roles. The Moan Air is quite a looker too with its corrugated rear panel done up in a shade of light blue which makes a nice contrast with the front that sports a black finish.

The Moan Air is currently on preorder via JingDong for 849 yuan. However, that being the introductory price, it will soon revert back to the regular price of 899 yuan after some time.

