Latest rumor rules out foldable iPad Mini for now

It has been in October 2021 that Apple launched the latest generation iPad Mini though there already are reports of the company working on its successor. As MacRumors reported, the noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has claimed via a Twitter update that the new iPad Mini will be ready for mass production by end-2023 or early 2024. Kuo also stated the upcoming iPad Mini will only offer incremental updates over the present model with a new more powerful chipset being the most notable change that the new iPad will boast of.

Also, with Kuo claiming a new iPad Mini is in the works, this puts to rest previous rumors on this that claimed Apple might be working on a new foldable device that would go on to replace the iPad Mini series later on. However, that does not seem to be in the offing anytime soon, at least not before 2025. Previous rumors had claimed Apple could be working on a new foldable iPhone model, of the same sort as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which would open up to reveal a tablet form factor. Some sources also claimed a foldable notebook to replace the MacBook line is also being contemplated.

As for the present generation iPad Mini which also happens to be the seventh in the series, it comes with an 8.3-inch IPS LCD display having 327 PPI resolution. It features a 5nm A15 Bionic chipset under the hood. It offers a USB Type-C port and offers 5G support on cellular models. The current-gen iPad Mini is also the first to come with a radically new design where the Home button has been done away with thereby leading to slimmer bezels all around. The fingerprint sensor comes integrated with the side-mounted Power button.

The new iPad Mini in the making is expected to continue with the same basic design with only the internals getting upgraded.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.