Good e-Reader

MooInk Plus 2C color e-reader with 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display now on pre-order

By 2 Comments

The MooInk Plus 2C color e-reader with a 7.8-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display is now on pre-order in Taiwan. The Kaleido 3 e-paper display offers 300 PPI (1404 x 1872 pixels) resolution in monochrome mode, which drops down to 150 PPI (702 x 936 pixels) when viewing in color. The screen otherwise is capable of displaying 4096 colors. The screen is front-lit with user adjustable color temperature control while the ComfortGaze eye protection technology reduces blue light by 60 percent.

Under the hood lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that is coupled to 2 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and a massive 128 GB of native storage, with about 119 GB being available to users. Power comes from a 2050 mAh battery which the company said can last several weeks at a time. Wireless connectivity that the e-reader supports include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Also, a unique aspect of the MooInk Plus 2C is that it comes with a pair of page turn buttons on either side for enhanced user convenience. Then there also is the USB Type-C port for charging as well as data transfer. The e-reader weighs 280 grams and has a depth of 8.8mm.

The MooInk Plus 2C color e-reader is currently on pre-order for NT$9,500. The price is inclusive of a protective case in Maple Brown shade and a colorful carrying pouch. Shipping will commence in the second quarter of 2023. However, while the above makes for nice specs, there also are a few other color e-readers sporting the more advanced Gallery 3 color e-paper display that is slated for debut in the coming months. As such, the MooInk Plus 2C may have the going tough unless it offers a significant price advantage vis-a-vis the Gallery 3 equipped e-readers.

Meanwhile, Reedmo had earlier launched the MooInk 2 Plus e-reader with a 7.8-inch E Ink display in April 2022. Specifically, the MooInk Plus 2 came with a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD display having 300 PPI 1404×1872 pixels resolution. It featured a quad-core CPU and had 64 GB of storage while power came from a 2,050 mAh battery. The e-reader weighed 260 grams. Reedmo, for starters, happens to be the largest e-bookstore in Taiwan and has several e-reader devices to offer.

Share4
Tweet3
Share
Reddit
Vote
Email
7 Shares
    0