Most Borrowed Books from 2023 in Public Libraries

At the end of 2023, most public libraries in the country created a list of the most borrowed books by readers. While there isn’t one definitive national list, in 2023, lots of people checked out Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, Countdown by James Patterson, and Desert Star by Michael Connelly.

Emily Pullen, who manages reader services at the New York Public Library, said, “We had Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus as our number one checkout. ” Written by Bonnie Garmus, this novel is all about the story of Elizabeth Zott, host of a 1960s cooking show and a chemist before. It is about how she battles gender inequality in her field before getting fired from the chemist post in Southern California.

NPR’s Neda Ulaby wrote, “Screen adaptations often drive popular novels. ” She also wrote, “Lessons in Chemistry was also the most borrowed book at public libraries in Seattle, Boston, and Cleveland.” Most borrowed lists can be divided into different categories, such as fiction, adult, children’s books, etc. Also, there are audiobooks and e-books, as well as physical ones, on the list. Children have a natural affinity for audiobooks, and many people love e-books for various reasons. If we talk about the e-book category, then on the app Libby, the most borrowed e-book of 2023 was the memoir Spare. It was written by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. In this book, the author shares reflections on his mother’s death, intricate family dynamics, and struggles with media scrutiny. It was also the number one e-book at the Indianapolis Public Library.

