New Hanvon N10 2024 and N10 Mini 2024 e-note devices launched

Hanvon has introduced two new e-note devices, the N10 2024 and N10 Mini 2024. Of these, the N10 comes with a 10.3-inch e-paper display while the N10 Mini features a 7.8-inch E Ink panel. Both come bundled with a Wacom electromagnetic pen though the pressure sensitivity has undergone an upgrade so that it now supports 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity compared to the earlier 4096-level pressure sensitivity.

Hanvon N10 2024

The 10.3-inch display on the N10 2024 has a resolution of 1404 x 1872 pixels which translates to a pixel density of 227 PPI. There is no integrated light source though, which means you will have to rely entirely on ambient light for reading. On the other side of the display lies a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that works in tandem with 4 GB RAM and 64 gigs of storage. That is also all that you will have to make do with as there is no way to expand the given storage.

Keeping the lights on is a 6000 mAh battery which should last a couple of days though that has a lot to do with the way the tablet is used. Hanvon said the tablet measures a measly 5.5 mm at its thinnest point and weighs an equally light 390 grams. It comes with integrated speakers as well as four microphones, both of which were missing on the 2023 version of the tablet. It supports almost all e-book, image, and audiobook formats which makes the N10 a versatile device that is equally proficient for work and entertainment.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while there also is the Type-C interface for both data transmission and charging. The device runs Android 11 and offers 9 physical buttons for interacting with the device. The tablet comes with a magnetic leather case as part of the package.

Worth mentioning, Hanvon had also introduced an N10 variant earlier this year – N10 2024 Flagship – which came bundled with a lapel mic and a scanner device along with the usual stuff such as a pen and a leather case. The N10 variant the company has just launched happens to be the same but with less memory and storage. The N10 2024 is available to order via JingDing for 2399 yuan.

Hanvon N10 2024 Mini

As already stated, the N10 2024 Mini comes with a 7.8-inch e-paper display having 300 PPI resolution. The display supports 16-level grayscale algorithms but is capable of simulating 256-level grayscale effects. Hanvon also stated they have managed to double the light transmittance which it has achieved by doing away with the capacitive screen and light guide plate.

Keeping the device going is a 3500mAh battery. It weighs 240 grams and measures 5.6 mm at its thinnest point. The tablet comes in memory and storage configurations of 2 GB+32 GB and 4 GB+64 GB and is priced at 1879 yuan and 2279 yuan respectively. Its biggest upgrade of course is the digital electromagnetic pen with double the pressure sensitivity. Plus, there is also the new microphone noise reduction algorithm that the 2024 N10 Mini comes with which Hanvon claims will allow for a better far-field recognition rate.