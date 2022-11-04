New HyRead Gaze One is a new color E-Reader

HyRead has a new 6-inch color e-reader to offer in the form of the Gaze One SC. The company said the device isn’t just great for reading e-books but can also function as a digital photo frame and a message board as well. The new Gaze One SC also has quite a few similarities with the Gaze One S in that both share almost the same exterior design. As it is with the One S, the front is done up in a shade of snow white while the back cover sports what the company describes as the Morandi Green color scheme.

There is also a layer of imitation leather running through the length of the device at the rear on one side which offers a non-slip surface to hold and operate the device. HyRead said it does not attract fingerprints as well, which makes the device look clean and fresh each time you pick it up.

Otherwise, it’s a 6-inch E Ink Kaleido Plus color e-paper display having 357 x 482 pixel 100 PPI resolution making up the front. Under the hood lies a 1.8GHz quad-core processor which the company said will allow for superior performance which includes faster page refresh rates and improved page turning speed. Further, there is 8 GB of storage on board with the option to add another 128 GB via microSD cards. HyRead said users will be able to reach personal files and other information stored in the ePuB, TXT, or PDF file formats directly.

Coming to connectivity options, the Gaze One SC supports Wi-Fi (2.4GHz+5GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. So, there is always the option of pairing Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to audiobooks though there also is the 3.5 mm slot to plug in your headphones. The G-sensor on-board will adjust the display orientation to adjust to your reading style each time.

So, while all of this makes the Gaze One SC an excellent e-reader device fit for reading e-books, magazines, manga, and such, its makers have also envisaged a few other ways the device can be put to use. That includes a customizable message board on which you can put up anything for display. That can include an excerpt from the book, a line that lifts up your spirits, and such. Or it can be a special message for your spouse or other loved ones in the family.

Apart from these, the Gaze One SC can also be a picture frame too. For this, it comes with an integrated Photo Collection as well to which you can add your own pictures as well. The device can be used as a photo frame in both landscape and portrait orientations according to the image being used. Thanks to the very quality of E Ink displays, there is almost zero battery power consumed while being used as a message board or picture frame, consuming power only when the display changes.

Then there also is the calendar function that is going to be made available soon. Users will be able to sync their personal calendars with the one on the Gaze One SC. This will allow the device to provide reminders for tasks that may be part of your to-do list.

Coming to the price, Gaze One SC will set one back 7490 yuan though it is going to be available for a super early bird price of only 6290 yuan for early buyers. Plus, the HyRead e-bookstore will be giving another 1000 yuan for purchasing e-books and other content. Pre-orders start on November 15. The first 300 pre-ordered units are eligible for Jimmy Calendar 2023 worth 1200 yuan. Shipping starts in mid-December. However, as of now, the Gaze One SC is going to be available only in China and it is not known yet if it is going to be launched elsewhere in the world as well.