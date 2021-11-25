New Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 11th Gen on sale in the US and Canada

Amazon has discounted the new Kindle Paperwhite 8GB version in the United States for Black Friday. The normal price is $139 and it is now on sale for $104.99 USD. The deal is available online on Best Buy, Target and on the Amazon website. This e-reader just came out less than a month ago and it has a large 6.8 inch screen. Considering this device came out less than a month ago, the extra savings will likely sway a number of people who have been on the fence.

Meanwhile, the new Paperwhite is also on sale in Canada. The everyday price is $149 and is available on the Amazon website for $114 CAD, which is a $35 savings. The Signature Edition is not on sale in either country.

There are a few major selling points of the Kindle Paperwhite 5. It is using a brand new E INK Carta 1200 display, which has increased page turn speed by over 20% and the overall performance of navigating around, is 50% faster than the previous generation. The large 6.8 display provides ample screen real estate for more text and manga looks really really good. Amazon has also introduced a new page turn animation system, which seamlessly blends the text. There is also a brand new USB-C port, for one port to rule them all.

